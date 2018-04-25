Nominate youngsters to be a Crowland Young Achiever

The search is on for young people in Crowland who are putting others first by serving their commuity.

Nominations are now open for the annual Young Achievers Awards 2018 and Crowland Parish Council is inviting individuals, organisations or groups to put forward names of deserving children and young people aged 18 and under.

Coun Cathie Elphee, parish council chairman, said: “Every year, Crowland Parish Council asks for nominations to recognise deserving young people in two age categories, under 13s and 13-18s.

“The future of Crowland is in the hands of these young people and I am pleased to say that the future looks bright.

“Crowland can be proud of its young people.”

The deadline for nominations is May 31 and forms are available from the council offices in Hall Street or you can call 01733 210653.

The future of Crowland is in the hands of these young people and I am pleased to say that the future looks bright Coun Cathie Elphee, chairman of Crowland Parish Council

Crowland honours town’s young achievers

wards night in Crowland celebrates town’s exceptional youngsters

Crowland Young Achiever winner Kyle shows just what friends are for