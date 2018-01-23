‘No stopping on zig-zags’ appeal from South Holland’s fire officer

Drivers should be “thoughtful” and not stop on zig-zag lines outside fire stations in South Holland, a senior firefighter has said.

The appeal from Sean Taylor, divisional commander at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, came after Holbeach fire crews were held up by drivers queuing outside their station three times in a week.

The hazard warning signs outside fire stations are essential to allow our crews to enter or exit their fire station as quickly and as efficiently as possible Sean Taylor, divisional commander at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

On Thursday, fire crews responding to a crash in Holbeach St Marks and a week earlier, another crew was held up in getting to a house fire in Whaplode.

Afterwards, a photograph of cars on zig-zag lines outside Holbeach Fire Station, opposite Barrington Gate, was posted on social media with the message “minutes matter when attending an emergency”.

Mr Taylor said: “We understand that drivers are busy going about their daily commute but it’s not unusual for crews from a number of fire stations to take images and post them on social media to raise awareness.

“The hazard warning signs outside fire stations are essential to allow our crews to enter or exit their fire station as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“We would ask drivers to keep off the hazard warning signs, not to park on or over water hydrants and be careful where you park at night in order to avoid double parking.

“It’s about being a thoughtful driver and asking yourself ‘is this a sensible place to park?’”

Coun Nick Worth, Holbeach county councillor and executive member for fire and rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “People should be aware that where there are zig-zag lines, you shouldn’t park or stop on them.

“It’s frustrating because, potentially, someone’s life could be in danger and so I’d be supportive of anything suggested to drivers by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.”

