No progress on Holbeach library move before February

Holbeach Parish Council has made known its interest in moving into the town’s former library, but members expect to hear nothing more before February.

Councillors agreed at a meeting in October to work on a possible budget for the move, including the potential sale of their current offices at Coubro Chambers in West End, Holbeach.

But Lincolnshire County Council is still to decide on the library’s future and a spokesman said: “We are still considering the overall council need for property in the area.

“However, when we are clear as to whether any service areas will require the use of this property, we will talk to the parish council about any future plans.”