No meeting of Cowbit Parish Council in December

Cowbit Parish Council will NOT be meeting at the village hall next Monday, December 18, at 7.30pm.

It was reported in our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, on Tuesday that a meeting would be taking place.

However, the next meeting will be place at Cowbit Village Hall on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 7.30pm and we apologise for the error.

Meanwhile, plans are being made by the parish council to meet with Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership next March to discuss concerns about speeding through the village.

It follows a public meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones in August when it was claimed that drivers were ignoring the village’s 30mph speed limit.