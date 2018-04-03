Nineties night fundraiser in Spalding for diabetes

Have your say

A Nineties disco held at Spalding’s South Holland Centre has made £1,000 towards an aunty’s fundraising London Marathon run.

Sharon Brooks (49), of West PInchbeck, is taking part in the 26.2 mile race in the capital for the third year on the trot to raise money for JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

JDRF 90s night at South Holland Centre

Sharon’s niece, Faith Robinson (9), also of West Pinchbeck, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes seven years ago and her mum Gemma and friend Jenny Carr have raised thousands for the charity since. Jenny’s son Oliver also has Type 1 diabetes.

Nineties dance band Baby D and DJ Shaun Neal enteratined at Gemma and Jenny’s latest fundraiser and party-goers dressed up in 90s outfits.

Gemma and Jenny thanked Mark Aspden and Paul Crawley and all the staff at the South Holland Centre.

The next JDRF fundraiser is an 80s night on Saturday, April 28 at Springfields Events Centre.

Organisers Jenny Carr and Gemma Robinson with DJ Shaun Neal.

