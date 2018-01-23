Night fever coming to Spalding as Bee Gees tribute star at Two Lips Ball

Night fever on a special Saturday in March will see thousands raised for charities at a ball featuring top Bee Gees tribute Stayin’ Alive UK.

Last year’s Two Lips Charity Ball produced nearly £6,000 for good causes and the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland aim to better that by bringing the UK’s number 1 tribute band to Springfields.

Rotarian Peter Atkinson said the music of Stayin’ Alive claimed the National Tribute Awards title in 2013, 2016 and 2017 – making them officially the UK’s top tribute band – and the best of the Bee Gees hits spanning the decades has sparked a great deal of interest with tickets expected to sell quickly.

Peter said: “Hopefully we will raise a lot more money for our causes this year, Sue Ryder, Marie Curie, and Rotary charities.”

The black-tie ball includes a three-course dinner and there will be an auction as well as chances to win great prizes from the raffle and gift tree.

Peter said: “We have already had gifts and vouchers worth £2,000 promised and we expect to get items worth another £1,000 by the end of February.”

The ball is now in its sixth year.

Stayin’ Alive UK will produce the perfect sound track to get your jive talkin’ on the dance floor at Springfields Events Centre on March 17.

The band also perform covers of top hits penned by the Bee Gees for other world famous artists. As well as sounding like the Bee Gees, band members Bill Howard (Barry), Jimmy Stanley (Robin) and Alan Leather (Maurice) look similar to the brothers Gibb as fans remember them.

• Tickets cost £45 but can be secured by a £10 deposit and booked in singles or by tables – please email sarahprior615@gmail.com or call 01775 720607.

Previously ...

Fundraising fun and games at the fifth Two Lips ball

Two Lips instead of one for Rotary ball in Spalding

Two Lips on target for £10k payout for good causes?