Nicky helps champ break Boxercise world record

A Pinchbeck fitness instructor had a knockout night helping break the Guinness World Record for the largest Boxercise lesson, alongside her sporting hero Anthony Joshua.

Nicky Healey was one of the 541 participants to join the world heavyweight boxing champion in the ring for the epic fitness challenge at London’s iconic boxing venue, York Hall.

Fitness instructor Nicky Healey during the world record attempt

She has been teaching Boxercise, which includes elements of boxing training – using pads and gloves – but no actual sparring, for three years and gained a place in the record breaking class after entering an online lottery.

“It was an absolutely fantastic night and definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Nicky, who teaches Boxercise in Surfleet and Bourne.

“I am such a huge fan of Anthony’s – I’ve been following him closely since he won his Olympic medal and never miss a fight; we even hold fight night parties at home when he’s in the ring.

“When I saw there was a chance to take part in a class with him I just had to enter. I was so excited when I got the email notification to say I’d been selected.”

The record breaking event was organised by Lucozade Sport to mark the launch of its new Fitwater drink and also to help encourage more people to get fit.

The 30-minute session was led by instructor Andy Wake, who took the huge group of men and women through ten rounds of exercises after interviewing IBF, WBA and IBO title holder Joshua.

“It was brilliant – I was worried they were going to work us really hard, but it was great,” added Nicky, whose twin daughters Georgia and Chloe (17) also took part in the event.

“Before the class, Anthony talked all about his recent win over Joseph Parker, the different punches and techniques he uses and which ones we would be using as part of our class, which made it all really interesting.

“There was such a great atmosphere and although we didn’t get to meet him individually we got lots of photos and videos and made some lovely memories.

“I was about three rows back, so got pretty close! It was a great event to be part of and I’m really proud to have been involved in a world record.”

Nicky also teaches Clubbercise, HIIT and legs, bums and tums.

To find out more about her classes and the personal training services she offers visit her Facebook page Body Fit with Nikki or email nikki.healey@yahoo.co.uk