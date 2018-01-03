Search

New Year is welcomed in Spalding

New Year's Eve party at Springfields.
It was family fun for everyone as South Holland welcomed in 2018 in fine style on Sunday night.

Spalding hosted two big parties amongst all the celebrations – at the South Holland Centre and the Springfields events and Conference Centre.

New Year's Eve party at South Holland Centre .

South Holland Centre manager Sally Harrison was delighted with how the evening went – with just over 200 people enjoying the event.

“Well, it sold out! It was the third year we have had a family party and it seems people really enjoy it.

“Everybody dresses up – and it’s great for families who have got children and don’t want to leave them or would be faced with having to get a babysitter at a difficult time.

“We had a disco and children’s games and food, of course.”

New Year's Eve party at Springfields.

At the Springfields Events and Conference Centre, more than 400 party-goers went back to the Eighties with the band Now80s to enjoy some retro sounds before dancing into the New Year with the E&N Disco.

A three-course festive meal was enjoyed and the party went on until an hour into 2018.

The midnight hour was celebrated with a balloon drop and a confetti cannon being blasted over the dancefloor .

Delighted chief executive David Norton said: “We are already planning ahead for next New Year’s Eve!”

New Year's Eve party at South Holland Centre

