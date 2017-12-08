New walking football sessions coming to Spalding

Have your say

Men and women can join in new walking football sessions from January at Monks House Lane Park in Spalding.

Walking football has grown in popularity over the last few years since it was created by Chesterfield FC Community Trust in 2011.

It was devised as a way to help older players and people with injuries stay active.

Walking football is usually played between teams of five to seven players, with kick-ins instead of throw-ins, no offside rule and, of course, a slower pace.

The new weekly sessions of walking football will be starting on Thursday, January 11, at Monks House Lane Park near Wygate Park at 10.30–11.30am.

The sessions are £5 each and will be run by Give It Some Fizz Fitness, Sports and Education.

Organiser Holly Barrett said: “The sessions are available to either men or women and are being run by myself, a qualified football coach and referee.

“The sport is a low-impact alternative version of the traditional game which appeals to players who are recovering from injury, getting back into the sport or those wanting to access this fun team sport at an older age.

“Walking football is an accessible, fun, recreational pastime which allows participation without the pace and turning of the faster game.

“It’s a good source of exercise and a fantastic way to meet friends whilst playing the beautiful game.”

Give It Some Fizz is a Spalding-based company offering fitness, sports and PE support.

It provides personal fitness training, nutritional support, exercise classes, PE provision and training courses for teachers.

A new course of fitness sessions will be running from January, including walking football and chair and social exercise.

The chair and social exercises sessions will be running at Gosberton Village Hall on Mondays from January 8, (11am until 11.45am).

These are chair based exercises to held develop cardio fitness, muscular strength, and flexibility.

The class will include time to socialise and relax with a drink and biscuit.

Give It Some Fizz also runs Renew class year round in both Spalding and Surfleet (at Moose Hall on Mondays 3.30-4.30pm) and at Surfleet Village Hall on Tuesdays, 7.30-8.30pm). This class is a blend of gentle Tai Chi, yoga, pilates and meditation.

And they currently run a Boot Camp on Monday and Thursday mornings, also at Monks House Lane Park.

○ If you are interested in attending the walking football sessions or for any more information about Give It Some Fizz please contact Holly at info@giveitsomefizz.com or call 07800 566058.

