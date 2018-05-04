New video by Spalding health group is released

A Spalding-based support group for people with breathing difficulties has made a new video about its work.

The Happy Breathers group, which meets at Ivo Day Centre in Albion Street on Thursdays between 1.30pm and 4.30pm, has used a £2,000 NHS England community grant to show how it helps people affected by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS), working with South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group to deliver the clinics, is promoting the video which can be seen at www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk

An NHS England spokesman said: “The Happy Breathers project helps participants learn about COPD in a relaxed setting and improves patient outcomes by enabling better self-care.

“Patients have been involved from the start and their feedback has helped steer the project, with participants saying they are less socially isolated and more confident about managing their condition, having benefited from peer-to-peer support.”

Happy Breathers group thrives

WEEKEND WEB: Spalding support group catches its breath at anniversary day

Spalding health group named NHS England grant award winner