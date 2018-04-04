New support group is music to the ears in Long Sutton

An inclusive music project in Long Sutton has been set up to support people who might feel isolated, lonely, or have a health condition such as dementia or cancer.

Steve Shore, who has been organising entertainment and activities for care homes for many years, is behind the project based at St Mary’s Church Hall.

Steve Shore, who has set up the Long Sutton community music project. (Photo supplied).

Its first session was on March 13 with a performance by the Flukes Fenland Ukulele Band from Kings Lynn, which was enjoyed by more than 40 people.

Steve said: “For people in institutions there are several things to do and activities to join in with, especially music, which has many therapeutic effects.

“But for those being looked after in the community there are little or no such opportunities, leaving many feeling isolated and lonely, especially in rural areas.”

The project is open to all, not just those receiving care, or their carers.

Steve said: “My wife works as a cancer specialist nurse so I was aware that there is a big focus on ‘care in the community’.

“I decided to try and put something in place in Long Sutton, where I live, and with the support of St Mary’s Church and Father Jonathon Sibley, here we are.”

Steve won the activity co-ordinator of the year award for the East Midlands region in 2015.

The next session is on Tuesday, April 10, (2-4pm) with duo The Two Dollies and then a full calendar of events with live music and dance on a fortnightly basis from May.

○ All the sessions are free of charge and Steve provides his time for free.

He can be contacted on 07793 228049 for further information and opportunities.

