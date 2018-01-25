New store opens next Friday at Springfields

Have your say

Kitchenware and tableware retailer ProCook open their brand-new store at Springfield’s in Spalding next Friday, February 2.

The store will stock the full range of quality cookware and knives and stylish tableware, plus a huge range of kitchen accessories.

To celebrate the opening, ProCook is running a competition on its Facebook page for one lucky customer to win £100 each for themselves and a friend to spend in store.

The brand will also be offering an exclusive discount to customers who visit the store on opening weekend.

Owner Daniel O’Neill said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our brand-new store at Springfields.

“It is a fantastic destination in a beautiful location and we look forward to welcoming both new faces and our regular customers.”