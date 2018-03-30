New Spalding water taxi season launched

Spalding Water Taxi returned for the new season today (Good Friday) with twin 11am launches from the town centre and Springfields jetties.

It began in 2005 thanks to a partnership between South Holland District Council, Springfields Retail Outlet and Broadgate Homes. It was seen as an innovative way of spending part of the money from the 106 agreement with Springfields and a travel link between the outlet and town centre shops.

MP John Hayes launched the new season, alongside wife Susan, pilot Norman Parish and operations director Anthony Grunwell. Photo (SG300318-123TW)