New pot of cash to fund projects in Bourne and Deepings

Community groups and organisations in Bourne and the Deepings can get a financial helping hand from their district councillors.

A new Ward Member Grant Scheme has been launched by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) to support neighbourhood projects across the area.

Small grants can be invaluable to local groups and organisations and this scheme aims to make it easy for councillors to help more directly, providing much-needed funding in our community Coun Nick Neilson, cabinet member for communities, South Kesteven District Council

Deeping St James, Bourne Austerby and Morton are just three of the wards whose councillors have been given £1,000 to give out to projects and initiatives which benefit the community.

Coun Nick Neilson, district councillor for Market and West Deeping and cabinet member for communities, said: “Small grants can be invaluable to local groups and organisations and this scheme aims to make it easy for councillors to help more directly, providing much-needed funding in our community.

”It can be hard to know where to go and, sometimes, the process is difficult or long-winded.

“This scheme is to encourage community-led initiatives, supported by local councillors, which will play an active part in helping groups to deliver their ambitions.”

Grants can be awarded to a wide variety of organisations, including registered charities, community and voluntary groups, youth groups and social enterprises.

Councillors within wards can also pool their budgets to jointly fund a specific project of benefit to the people, the environment and the community of South Kesteven.

For more information, call SKDC on 01476 406430 or visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk

