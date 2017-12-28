New optician is a sight for sore eyes

Have your say

A new opticians is opening in Holbeach later this year.

Specsavers will open at 16-18 High Street, the former Co-op Pharmacy, and will have a dedicated audiology room alongside an optical testing room, contact lens area and dispensing area.

Scheduled to open in March, customers will be greeted by store directors Ian Stradling and Neil Stradling, also directors at the Bourne and Spalding stores.

Five new roles have been created.

Also avilable will be digital retinal photography and Enhanced Optical Services (EOS), with optometrists able to provide treatment for a number of minor eye conditions. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as pain, redness or flashes of light in their vision can access these services.

“We’re very excited about welcoming customers into our new store,” said Neil. “We have a very strong and capable team around us .”