New lottery coming to Spalding to fund Butterfly Hospice Trust services

The Butterfly Hospice is launching a lottery in March to help fund current services and grow two new wings to extend the care given to the people of south east Lincolnshire.

The hospice in Rowan Way, Boston, provides six beds for people with life-limiting illnesses and relies mainly on income from its three charity shops, including one in Spalding’s Station Street, and its Boston retail warehouse.

Trust manager Linda Sanderson said: “We would like to put another two wings onto the hospice building and offer day therapy services and a whole range of complementary therapies but to do that we have got to be able to sustain the extra costs.”

Tickets for the weekly lottery will cost £1 each and the first prize will be £25,000.

Half the ticket price (50p) will go to the trust and half to lottery administrators Unity.

It costs £426,000 a year to keep the hospice open and it is seen as a vital support for people with life-limiting illnesses, who can have respite care, symptom control and end of life care, thanks to the trust’s partnership with Lincolnshire Community Health Services Trust.

Volunteers are needed to help promote and sell the lottery at various events throughout the year and The Butterfly Hospice Trust is looking for people who are good communicators, enthusiastic, friendly and outgoing to get in touch.

A range of other volunteering opportunities are available.

The hospice accepted its first patient in 2014.

The hospice provides free 24-hour care to those who need it most and patients are referred by a healthcare professional.

Care teams include doctors, nurses, therapists and spiritual support, and the clinical team has specialised skills in dealing with the physical and emotional effects of life-limiting illnesses such as cancer and heart disease.

• To volunteer please call Natalie on 01205 311222.

