New diner for Long Sutton

A magical new diner is opening in Long Sutton, promising a range of high quality, tasty and affordable food for all.

Faith Pearson is launching the Unicorn Diner in Market Place, where she’ll be serving up a range of freshly-cooked breakfasts, sandwiches, hot meals for OAPs, cakes, treats, Slimming World dishes and more.

The café has been given a makeover in time for its opening on Saturday and features murals of unicorns and rainbows on the walls, while the furniture has also been picked to blend in with its enchanting theme.

“I’ve done a bit of research, and there are already a lot of food outlets in Long Sutton, but we are going to be completely different,” said Faith (50), of Gedney.

“Me and my husband travel to America quite a bit, we love the American culture and like the idea of free coffee refills for customers.

“We’ve got a lot of American ideas and want to appeal to everyone, the younger market and the older market, the mums, everyone.”

Faith, who runs Faith’s Photography, and her own event planning business hiring out items for parties, is also keen that the diner should be affordable while maintaining high standards.

A fan of mystical beasts, fairies and other enchanting creatures, she decided to theme the diner to give it a quirky edge.

“I want to appeal to everyone – from the builders wanting a nice, big hearty breakfast at a low cost, lunches and sandwiches to go, mums can bring in their children and have a cup of tea and cake at an affordable price too.

“One day a week, we’ll have a three-course dinner for pensioners and we’re also going to have some Slimming World dishes on the menu, so those who are dieting can go out and have something to eat without feeling like they’re breaking their diet.

“There’ll also be cakes and unicorn milkshakes. The idea is it will all be high quality, tasty food – but affordable.”

Once the café is up and running, Faith will also offer a free delivery service and a discounted menu for emergency service workers and servicemen.

She will also be offering unicorn tea party packages for children including sandwiches, unicorn-themed cakes, ice-cream, other treats and face painting. A fun opening day has been planned for Saturday, when there will be face painting and other treats.