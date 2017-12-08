New Cowbit development is approved

Permission for 72 new homes in Cowbit has been approved - but is subject to construction starting within 12 months.

Councillors approved the scheme at a meeting of South Holland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The re-submission proposed eight fewer homes at the Backgate site, but as a consequence, the number of affordable units slipped from 19 in the original application to eight - five for rent and three for shared ownership.

Ward councillors Anthony Casson and Andrew Woolf agreed that the application was an improvement, despite the unfortunate loss of the affordable homes, although Coun Woolf still voiced concerns that the site was an over-development, thoughts echoed by South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes.

The amount of open space on the site was also increased in the re-submission.

Planning chairman Coun Roger Gambba-Jones told members the one-year condition was to ensure the scheme was started and the plot wasn’t ‘land-banked’.