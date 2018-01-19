New cookware and kitchen utensils store for Springfields

Fans of TV shows like Masterchef and The Great British Bake Off can visit a new cookware store opening at Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding, next month.

ProCook is taking up a 1,805 sq ft shop at Springfields’ North Avenue to sell kitchen, baking, cooking and table accessories when it opens on Friday, February 2.

To secure 13 years of consecutive turnover growth is something we are extremely proud of and 2018 is set to be another bumper year, with the signing of ProCook being a great start Ian Sanderson, of SLR (Sanderson Leisure and Retail) Outlets, owners of Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding

The new shop comes as Springfields prepares to build a new £1million leisure development, including Mini Golf, cover beach, Tree Top Village and restaurant chain American Diner, after securing planning permission last September.

Ian Sanderson, of SLR (Sanderson Leisure and Retail) Outlets which owns Springfields, said: “The year 2017 saw us build upon the exceptional growth experienced during 2016, securing 13 years of consecutive turnover growth.

“This is something that we are extremely proud of and 2018 is set to be another bumper year, with the signing of ProCook being a great start.

“With more high-quality brands on the horizon and our £1 millions leisure investment about to start, we are looking forward to another really positive year.”

ProCook was founded more than 20 years ago by owner Daniel O’Neill to sell cookware sets by direct mail across the UK. Since then it has grown into a specialist cookware company with 25 stores nationwide, with Springfields to have the first one based in Lincolnshire.

Mr O’Neill said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our brand new store at Springfields which continues our plans for expansion.

“Springfields is a fantastic retail and leisure destination, set in a beautiful location, for us to have our high-quality kitchenware and tableware brand.

“It will also allow us to feature our stylish store design.”