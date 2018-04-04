New chapter as Long Sutton shop Ruby’s and Diamonds goes home

Have your say

Market Place in Long Sutton has seen another change with the departure of Ruby’s and Diamonds but the business itself is still alive and well.

Melissa Reid says the landlord sold the shop where she had been based for the last five years and she’s now trading from home in Sutton Bridge.

She said: “It was sad but as one door shuts another one opens.”

Melissa said there weren’t alternative premises to move to in Long Sutton so her business has come full circle because she started out by trading from home.

Ruby’s and Diamonds services are still in demand and Melissa says: “The phone’s still ringing. I have had quite a few inquiries.”

The business is a mecca for fancy dressers, who hire out costumes, including ones that Melissa makes herself

It also caters for face painting, special effects, balloons and balloon modelling and alterations and repairs.

Melissa had been hiring out her costumes for seven years before she opened a shop in Long Sutton.

She moved to the area in 2005, having previously run a haberdashery in Milton Keynes.

• Ruby’s and Diamonds can be found on Facebook.

