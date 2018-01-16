New cadets welcomed into Long Sutton detachment

Nine new members have been sworn into Long Sutton Army Cadets during a special enrolment ceremony.

The youngsters were welcomed into the detachment in front of their parents, friends and peers.

Each cadet was presented with their cap badge and certificate, before giving a full drill demonstration of the movements that they have learnt so far.

They have completed their basic cadet training, having passed Basic Drill, an introduction to navigation and First Aid, all gaining a Heartstart qualification.

They have now moved on to ‘1 Star’ training in preparation for camps, ACF syllabus progression and for some promotion and responsibility.

Out of the nine cadets, some have already nearly completed their bronze Duke of Edinburgh award, which goes towards their ACF syllabus progression.

Long Sutton Detachment Commander Sally-Anne Feary said: “These cadets have done exceptionally well to progress as fast as they have, showing diligence and commitment through the hard work they put in each week.”

It takes approximately three months to pass basics and to be enrolled. If your child wishes to join they must be a minimum of 12 years old and in Year 8 at secondary school.

Cadets parade twice a week on a Wednesday and a Thursday, from 6.45pm to 9pm at Long Sutton Army Cadet Hut in Park Road.

Contact Commander Feary on 07783 635386 or visit the website armycadets.com/join-cadets/register/