Near £240,000 project to rescue Sutterton’s “at risk” St Mary’s Church

The 12th century St Mary’s Church at Sutterton will be rescued from an “at risk” register thanks to a £182,200 Lottery cash award.

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Church will pay for essential repairs totalling £239,379, a step welcomed by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

Mr Warman said: “The inclusion of the church in the 2015 East Midlands Heritage at Risk register highlighted the poor condition of this grade 1 listed place of worship and the need for repairs to safeguard its future.”

Work includes renewing the leaking lead roof and some timbers in the north transept roof along with extensive restoration of the masonry of the north transept and clerestory walls of the nave.

There will be new toilets, a proper servery and information displayed on the history of St Mary’s to help the church better serve the community.

St Mary’s, in Station Road, will remain open while work is done between spring and autumn.

Just over a year ago, Sutterton Parochial Church Council (PCC) received HLF cash to plan the restoration

Churchwarden David Mossman, on behalf of the PCC, said: “We can now look forward to the reality of seeing the repairs and improvements implemented and making the unfolding story of St Mary’s accessible to everyone.

“We are incredibly grateful to the players of the Lottery, without whom buildings such as St Mary’s would face a bleak future.”

