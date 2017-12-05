Musician’s tribute to Holbeach ‘top man’ Dave

A band member who played alongside popular Holbeach musician David Stubbs (67) for nearly 20 years has paid tribute to him after his death.

Barry Thickpenny described Mr Stubbs, who formed his first band “Purple Haze” 50 years ago, as a “top man” and an “inspiration” to younger musicians across South Holland.

There are a lot of young musicians who play in bands now because of David’s inspiration which got them into playing in the first place Barry Thickpenny, of Fleet and drummer with Bad to the Bone’

Mr Stubbs, who raised £1,250 for the Youth Cancer Trust after organising a farewell gig in Moulton three months ago, passed away at his home on Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer.

He is survived by wife Sue, daughter Lindsay and grandchildren Cain and Jasmine.

Barry, of Fleet, who played drums with David’s band “Bad to the Bone”, said: “He was a great man to have in a band because he could entertain the crowds and they responded to him.

“David had a good bond with his audiences and it was always a good laugh whenever I played with him, whether the room was packed or if there were only two people in it.

“There are a lot of young musicians who play in bands now because of his inspiration that got them into playing in the first place.

“But we also had a great relationship outside the band and we were all friends, which meant a lot to him as well.”

Mr Stubbs’ fundraising for the Youth Cancer Trust came about after losing his son Kieran, who had a brain tumour and epilepsy, in February 2015.

Barry said: “David raised a lot of money for different charities, the main one being the Youth Cancer Trust after he lost his son Kieran at the age of 37.

“So as a friend of David’s and his family, as long as I’m playing in a band, I’ll still raise money for charity.

“There isn’t one person who plays in a band who didn’t know David because he was a top man.”

Mr Stubbs’ funeral takes place at Surfleet Crematorium on Friday, December 15, at 3pm, and donations will go to the Youth Cancer Trust.

What are your memories of David Stubbs?

