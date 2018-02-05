Mum’s anger at lack of action after tools stolen from shed in Whaplode

A Whaplode mum is frustrated that police are not doing more to catch the thieves who broke into her garden shed – despite a trail of evidence.

Katie Kirby (35) discovered hand tools, drills, and other items had been taken from the shed when she went outside to feed her son’s pet rabbit on Tuesday morning (January 30).

Her rabbit and guinea pigs' food was also stolen. (SG300118-152TW).

She believes that around £200 worth of tools were taken, including some that belonged to her late grandad and have sentimental value.

She said: “The police have not been out. They said they’d do a crime report but I feel they should be doing more.

“There are footprints near the shed and we have found a key which doesn’t belong to us. There is a lot of evidence.

“It’s not just a shed. It is still someone invading my property.

“We moved here from north London, mainly for a bit of safety.

“I’ve spoken to my neighbours but they didn’t hear anything.

“My dog didn’t make any noise. I’m usually a light sleeper and I heard something about 6am but I thought it was just neighbours leaving for work.”

Katie believes thieves climbed over a six foot high fence to get into her garden in Miller’s Rest and is now planning on putting barbed wire up.

She thinks they got into the shed through the main door as she found the door handles and hinges were damaged but the windows were intact.

Carrots and apples which were stored in the shed for the rabbit and two guinea pigs had also gone missing.

• We asked the police for a comment but, at the time of going to press, they were unable to meet our deadline.

