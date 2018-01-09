Moving a mountain of a fountain to make way for Spalding’s WW2 Memorial

An historic water fountain in Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding, is being dismantled by hand to make way for a new memorial to the town’s WW2 dead.

Tyrrell Contractors began the delicate job on Tuesday, putting up scaffolding around the fragile 20ft structure, which will be placed in temporary storage at the South Holland District Council depot in Holbeach.

Scaffolding around the water fountain in Ayscoughfee Gardens. SG020118-106TW

Next steps include finding a new home for the fountain – possibly in a different spot in Ayscoughfee Gardens – and below ground works to support the marble memorial.

District council chairman Rodney Grocock chose the memorial as his charity for his term of office, which ends in May 2019, and hopes the £40,000 neededto complete the £50,000 project can be raised by then. There’s £10,000 in the kitty but around £4,800 of that will be spent on the fountain works.

Coun Grocock says the first wave of letters appealing for donations from 200-300 businesses are going out this week and he hopes business leaders will get behind the project that will see the names of the 127 people who lost their lives recorded in one place for the first time.

There are just 15 months to raise the £40,000 needed to complete the WW2 Memorial by March 2019, some six months earlier than planned.

It was originally hoped the memorial would be completed by September next year, the 80th anniversary of then Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain announcing that a state of war existed between Britain and Germany.

But council chairman Rodney Grocock he wants there to be time for a service of dedication for the memorial before he leaves office.

Coun Grocock has been encouraged by the amount of support shown for the project and is urging everyone to help because it means so much to families who lost loved ones ... and, for the first time, it means families of WW2 veterans will have their own place to reflect or leave tributes during the Remembrance Sunday services in Ayscoughfee Gardens.

He said: “Veterans, elderly people and people who have lost loved ones in WW2 are extremely delighted this is happening. It’s been mentioned several times that this is long overdue.”

Please donate at www.spaldingwwiimemorial.org•

• It’s a mountain of a fountain with contractors shifting 86 tonnes of sandstone and granite.

Tyrrell Contractors boss Jack Tyrrell says the fountain was moved from Hall Place to the Peace Garden in Ayscoughfee in 1958 and it may return to the gardens one day, although he understands planning consent will be needed.

Coun Grocock said: “It isn’t part of the war memorial remit but I would ask people to keep reminding the council that, when the project is done, this beautiful fountain does need to go back. It doesn’t want to sit in storage for ever.”

