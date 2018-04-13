Mountain bike stolen from garden in Pinchbeck

Have your say

Police are looking for a blue and green mountain bicycle that was stolen from a garden in Pinchbeck.

The Boardman Pro FS bicycle was taken from outside a house in Mountbatten Avenue, off Pennytoft Lane, between 5.30pm on Tuesday and noon yesterday (Thursday).

It is thought that the bicycle is fitted with a dropper post, used to adjust the height of a bike seat, and DMR-made pedals.

Two other bicycles stolen at the same time were later recovered in Spalding and taken away by police for fingerprint checks.

Anyone with information should call Spalding Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 157 of April 12.