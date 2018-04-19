Moultons’ Good Citizens are Lily and Victor

A Moulton youngster who raised more than £2,000 for charity and a man who has served young people in Moulton Chapel for 44 years have been recognised.

Lily Sandell (ten) and Victor Cottam, of Moulton Eaugate, were named The Moultons Young Achiever and Citizen of the Year respectively during a meeting at Moulton Community Centre on Tuesday.

Lily's 'Big Bandana Bake' at Moulton Community Centre in March with ('front) Lily Sandell, Chloe Wright, Harry Sandell, Holly Wright, parents and helpers after the bake sale.''Photo by Tim Wilson. SG030318-102TW.

Mr Cottam was chosen ahead of other nominees, Tricia Day and Andrew Appleby, both of Moulton Seas End, for his work with Moulton Chapel Youth Club.

He and his wife Jean also led a successful campaign for a footpath to be created from Roman Road to Moulton Chapel Primary School.

Mr Cottam said: “I was very surprised and really overwhelmed with the award.

“What keeps me going is getting up in the morning, gardening and helping Moulton Chapel in any way that I can.”

Lily, with help from family and friends, held a bake sale in Moulton for the Brain Tumour Charity and the Little Princes Trust at a time when severe wintry weather came to the village.

Jannine Sandell, Lily’s mother, said: “Lily had been nominated for the Citizen of the Year Award and the parish council dedcided to create a new award for her.

“It was a really nice touch and Lily was really happy and proud to have won.”

Coun Simon Meade, chairman of The Moultons Parish Council which organises the annual award, said: “It was a hard decision for the council to select a winner and both Victor and Lily received a small shield to keep, along with a framed certificate.”

The Moultons Young Achiever Award winner, Lily Sandell of Moulton and Citizen of the Year, Victor Cottam, with runner-up Tricia Day, parish council chairman Coun Simon Meade (back centre) and vice chairman Coun Andrew Woolf. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG100418-167TW.

Speaking in recognition of Mr Cottam, Moulton parish and county councillor Eddy Poll said: “Victor has been a stalwart in Moulton Chapel for many, many years and he has done an awful lot of work in the village, particularly with the youth club.”

