Moulton Seas End home battle is won by farm couple

A couple won a long running battle to build a two-bedroom bungalow and detached garage on land off Pipwell Gate, Moulton Seas End.

Neil and Joanne Gibbons had a previous planning application refused by South Holland District Council and the authority’s decision was backed up by a planning inspector at appeal.

The couple work for Jack Buck Farms Ltd and a director, Julian Perowne, told Tuesday’s planning meeting that 13 houses had been given planning consent in Moulton Seas End over the last year and wondered why the couple’s application had been singled out for different treatment.

Councillors heard the site is currently occupied by “rusty tin buildings”.

Coun Rodney Grocock said he couldn’t accept the council contention about the site being “further into the countryside” when there’s an existing bungalow on its right hand side.

Coun Christine Lawton said it was a “head and heart issue” and the council shouldn’t turn a blind eye “because they are nice people and it seems like a really nice idea”.

But the plan was passed on a majority vote.

