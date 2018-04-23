Moulton Poor Trust donates £2,500 to South Holland Parish Voluntary Car Service

Solicitor and clerk to the trust Faye Blair, from Maples Solicitors (centre), presented the donation to scheme chairman Angela Newton and coordinator Greg Green, who expressed thanks because it will help keep travel costs as low as possible.

Coun Newton said: “The Voluntary Car Service provides subsidised transport in Spalding and South Holland Villages who belong to the scheme. This enables residents to use the scheme to attend hospitals, chiropodists, dentists, medical and other appointments, and to visit relatives in hospital.

“We are extremely grateful to The Moulton Poor Trust for their very generous donation which helps with the administration an other unavoidable costs so we can keep the cost of travel as low as possible to users.”

• Anybody else wishing to make a donation, or wanting for information about the car service can telephone Coun Newton on 07939 559764 or Greg on 01775 630144

