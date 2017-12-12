More time to share views on planned Spalding school

People have more time to give their views on plans for South Holland Post 16 Centre to become a school for challenging children.

A team behind the proposed Springwell Academy Spalding, where children aged five to 16 and outside of mainstream education could be taught, has responded to criticism and extended the deadline for comments on its plans until Sunday, December 31.

Wellspring Academy Trust, which hopes to run the new school for nearly 65 children, was strongly criticised for not consulting with people living in Matmore Gate where the Post 16 Centre is based.

Angry residents made their views clear during a public meeting at Spalding High School last Thursday where concerns over increased traffic in Matmore Gate, the siting of a planned games area and security of the children were all raised.

Resident Mark Le Sage said: “Why did we only learn about this plan in the local paper when, as part of the process, you would expect to be contacted during the consultation period?”

Wellspring’s Josh Greaves, said: “We missed a beat in not delivering leaflets through letterboxes in the area.”

You can comment on Springwell Academy Spalding by emailing info@wellspringacademies.org.uk or write to Wellspring Academy Trust, Digital Media Centre, County Way, Barnsley, S70 2JW.

