More memories of Donington...

In last week’s Free Press we published some old photographs supplied by former Donington resident Peter Holmes, who emigrated to Western Australia in 1971.

The pictures were among a collection passed down to him from his late parents and he wondered if they were taken in Donington.

The old butcher's in Donington

Peter’s photos were of a large gathering he thought might be staff of the old Donington Grammar School, a football team he thought might be from the village and a small boy with a large bull, which he thought could be related to JW Davison butchers which was run by his dad’s father-in-law.

In reaction to the piece we have received some more photographs from Eddie Finch, who is also able to help Peter with his pictures.

Eddie says: “I don’t think his photo is of school staff at the Thomas Cowley Donington School. The porch is very different and has a window over it, (whereas) the Donington school has an arched porch with no window above and a plaque and sundial.

“I think it could possibly be the large house at Pinchbeck built by the Royce family and a photo of a church group, wedding or special occasion.

Donington FC from 1921

Eddie has sent us two pictures of the old butchers which include Peter’s relatives. He says the old building now forms part of the Black Bull pub.

He also attached a photo of the Donington FC team from 1921 and says: “They are wearing football jerseys that do look the same as Peter’s picture.”

He also points readers in the direction of an excellent website with lots of old photographs: www.doningtonIllustrated.co.uk