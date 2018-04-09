More learn about secrets of Holbeach Cemetery Chapels

Holbeach Cemetery Chapels held two successful events as part of the South Holland Heritage Taster week.

A children’s drama workshop held led by Karl Gernert of Act II was thoroughly enjoyed by a group of children who learnt about the lives of Victorian youngsters and the kinds of jobs they were expected to do (pictured).

They also went on a trail around a section of the cemetery and discovered something about the people who had lived in Holbeach in Victorian times. The workshop was funded by Tesco Bags of Help.

Despite the rather damp conditions on Easter Monday, 15 people came for the Cemetery Trail led by Linden Secker and learned about the lives and deaths of some of the people buried in the cemetery.

Due to the popularity of the trails, leaflets are being produced so that people can find their way around sections of the cemetery following a route map.

This is one of the final initiatives funded by Heritage Lottery. A wide range of activities and events, that have taken place over the past 18 months, has raised awareness of the significance and beauty of the heritage site.

A Trustee for the Holbeach Cemetery Chapels commented: “Many of the local community are now very keen to see the Chapels refurbished and put to good and sensitive use for future years. Our next stage is to put in a bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund for funding to achieve this goal.”