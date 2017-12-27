More festive drink drivers named

Police have named more people charged with drink-driving over the festive period.

Charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit on Saturday was Michael Pullam (33), of Low Street, Billingborough. He was arrested in Hamilton Close, Bourne, and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17.

Charged on Christmas Eve was James Fisher (26), of Spring Gardens, Long Sutton, who will also appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17, and Airimas Rackaitis (25), of Park Close, Spalding, who will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 26.

Charged on Christmas Day was Mark Rodgers (60), of Carrington Road, Spalding, who will appear at Boston on January 17.