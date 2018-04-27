More eye ops in Spalding thanks to Pennygate Patient Linl

More cataract operations will be performed at Spalding’s Johnson Community Hospital thanks to town GP Dr Azmeena Nathu and Pennygate Patient Link.

Coun Angela Newton, president of the League of Friends, said the gift of the £906 portable blood pressure/oxygen level monitor and stand means fewer patients will have to travel to Boston or Wisbech for the procedure, and expressed thanks for the generous gift.

Coun Newton said: “We want to thank Dr Nathu and all members and supporters of Pennygate Patient Link.”

She said the blood pressure machine also measures oxygen levels during operations.

Coun Newton explained: “Having this equipment means more cataract operations can be carried out at our local hospital rather than patients travelling to Wisbech or Boston. The machine is portable so can be wheeled from operating theatre to clinics and will be used extensively.”

• Pictured (from left) are Christine Grocock, from the League, Pennygate Patient Link treasurer Maureen Scantlebury, Coun Newton, outpatients’ sister Sally Brown and healthcare support worker Sally Brown. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG250418-146TW.

From our website ...

Long Sutton mum in fight for normal life after major spinal surgery

Spalding sports shop to close after 20 years

EDUCATION AWARDS: Love for learning gets its rewards