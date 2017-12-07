Mobile unit to be removed from Tydd St Mary playing field

An assurance has been given that a mobile storage unit branded a “potential fire hazard” on Tydd St Mary’s Glebe playing field will be removed.

Tydd St Mary Parish Council’s ultimatum to members of the village playing field and football club committees to take away the unit, after a demand from the Diocese of Lincoln, was handed down after a parish council meeting last Thursday.

Our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, reported that if the unit was still there after Friday, December 15, the parish council would arrange for its removal and hand the bill to the football club and playing field committees.

Parish council chairman Coun John Ley estimated that the cost of removal would be at least £540 and he added: “It’s not been used for a while, it’s dilapated and has been set alight before. The Diocese of Lincoln is concerned about its potential as a fire hazard and has asked for it to be removed.”

Richard Bowser, chairman of the playing field committee, said: “The unit is an old building that was used before the new Glebe Community Pavilion was built.

“It was set on fire in the past and the school governors decided it was far too close to their building.

“So the diocese got in touch with us, we got in the touch with the football club and we’re working together so that it should be removed by December 15.”

