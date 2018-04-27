Missing Spalding man found

Have your say

Police have now found missing Spalding man Szymon Janczewski.

A spokesman said at 11.45pm last night (Monday): “We have now found Szymon. Thanks to all who supported our efforts to find him.”

PREVIOUSLY: Police are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing Spalding man. Szymon Janczewski (21) has been missing since last Friday (April 20).

He is described as white, tall, with blond hair and may have a blue bike with him.

If you do know where he is, or have seen him, please contact police in one of the following ways:

• By clicking the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk Please remember to quote incident 444 of 21 April in the subject line.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 444 of 21 April.

• Through the independent charity Missing People. You can call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk