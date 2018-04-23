Missing Shaneil was last seen in Holbeach area

Police are appealing for help to find Shaneil Martin (15), who has been missing since Wednesday.

Shaneil was last seen in the Holbeach area at around 3.30pm on Wednesday. She is described as being a black female, of slim build, around 5ft 4in in height, with long braided hair with blue streaks in it.

If you have any information relation to her whereabouts please contact police as soon as possible.

There are a number of ways you can report: by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (please put Shaneil’s name in the subject box), via the non-emergency number 101 or through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org