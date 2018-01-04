Missing Carol was last seen in Spalding

Police are concerned about the whereabouts of a woman last seen in Spalding.

Carol Smalley (54) has not been seen since yesterday lunchtime (Wednesday) in the Spalding area. It is believed she may be in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth.

Carol is described as a white female, about 5ft 3in tall. She has short dark hair and is believed to be wearing a burgundy bobble hat, a beige parka-style coat, with light-coloured jeans and black ankle boots.

Nofolk Police are working with local Coastguard and lifeboat teams to try to find her.

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who may have information on where Carol may be or anyone who might have seen her to contact Norfolk Police on 999, quoting reference 27 if you think you can help.