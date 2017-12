Have your say

A Christmas party and carol service arranged by the Friends of Johnson Community Hospital in Spalding was enjoyed by patients, visitors and invited guests.

Everyone was welcomed by the chaplain, Steve Weatherly-Barton, who lit a candle.

The ward provided teas and coffees and members brought along delicious sausage rolls and mince pies.

Once again, the St Mary and St Nicholas Singers entertained by singing two carols beautifully and then helped the Friends with ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Good Christian Men Rejoice’, ‘Infant Holy’ and ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’.

Rodney Britten played the organ delightfully, as he does each and every year.

The Friends thanked MP John Hayes, South Holland District Council chairman Coun Rodney Grocock and Coun Elizabeth Sneath for attending and reading the lessons.

The party wouldn’t be the same without Father Christmas, who arrived with gifts and Christmas cards for all the patients.

The gifts are bought and paid for from contributions made to the Friends of Johnson Community Hospital.

Friends of Johnson Community Hospital spokesman Christine Grocock said: “Our Christmas party and carol service is a special event and we would like to thank each and every person who has given up their time or made a donation to help make Christmas a little more joyful for the patients of Johnson Community Hospital.”