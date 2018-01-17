Mesh op campaigner in Spalding on Saturday to help those in living hell

People living in pain after controversial mesh implants went wrong can find help at a public meeting in Spalding on Saturday.

Punchbowl publicans Pete and Steph Williams are hosting a Sling the Mesh campaign group meeting just four days before Steph has an exploratory ‘op’ as a first step to reversing mesh surgery that left her in agony.

Group founder Kath Sansom says: “The meeting gives women a perfect chance to meet others going through the same thing. Hopefully we can all offer advice, support and a shoulder to lean on.”

She describes mesh operations as a “quick fix” for vaginal prolapse (where the uterus falls out of place) and incontinence, and points out vaginal prolapse mesh was effectively banned at the end of last year.

A survey of 570 group members revealed alarming findings, including seven out of ten women losing their sex lives, one in seven losing their marriage or partner, more than a quarter developing the auto immune condition fibromyalgia and many developing a resistance to antibiotics.

Kath said: “We have women in the group who are suicidal, who don’t want to carry on because the pain is so intense. Yet previously they ked healthy lives.

“Surgeon societies know there are big problems as 18 specialist mesh centres have been set up across England. Also conferences are being held on how to deal with mesh litigation.

“Surgeons only monitor women for around three months after an operation so have no idea of the scale of suffering as some problems take months or years to cut in.

“There is little reliable audit to back up claims it is a long term solution because there is no national register like there is for hip implants.”

Saturday’s meeting starts at noon in the New Road pub and comes ten days before a parliamentary think tank meets on the issue.

The Spalding meeting is open to anyone who has had mesh surgery – whether or not they are feeling any ill effects – and anyone who is contemplating having the procedure.

