Man wrestled Spalding drink-driver to the floor until police arrived

A Spalding motorist was so concerned about a drink-driver that he twice took the car keys away from him and ended up on the ground in a scuffle with the man.

Maris Kutila (33), of Churchgate, Spalding admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Boston on Wednesday.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said that a man and his wife first noticed Kutila in his Vauxhall Zafira at 5.15am on December 11 because his indicator was going although he wasn’t turning and he was swerving the car from one side of the road to the other.

As they suspected he was drunk, they followed the car for about 10 minutes and rang the police.

They saw the car scrape along some wire fencing in Commercial Road and when he stopped, the man went to the driver’s door and took the key from the ignition but the driver, Kutila, had another key and he started the car again.

Ms Wilson said Kutila tried to drive off but the witness opened the car door and again grabbed the key.

She said that at this point Kutila became aggressive so the witness pulled Kutila out of the car to prevent him from driving and the two struggled before falling to the ground where the witness was able to restrain him until police arrived.

She said Kutila was arrested and gave a breath test which measured 122 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – almost four times the legal limit of 35.

Ms Wilson said Kutila denied driving and told police he had gone out to his car to get his wallet and the witness had punched him for no reason.

The magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence and said they had ‘very nearly’ sent him straight to prison because of the ‘very high reading’, but had decided to suspend it for two years.

They also fined him £500 with £200 costs and charges and banned him from driving for two years, but offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 24 weeks.