Man jailed for Pinchbeck post office burglary

A man who admitted breaking into Pinchbeck Post Office on Wednesday has been jailed for 26 weeks by magistrates.

Jake Joseph Albert Boyton (27), of King Street, Market Rasen, had pleaded guilty to burgling the Mace store in Knight Street during the early hours of January 3 when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday.

Magistrates heard that Boyton smashed a window and stole cigarettes before escaping in a small hatchback car.

As well as the jail term, Boyton was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, South Holland community policing inspector, said: “Our officers worked hard to bring this man to justice and we would like to thank all the members of the public who came forward as witnesses and helped us with the investigation as well.”

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the burglary has been released under investigation.

