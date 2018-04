A man is to appear in court charged with possessing a knife and criminal damage after a disturbance in Spalding on Friday.

James Smith is due before Boston magistrates on May 16 after he was charged in connection with a dispute between residents at a house in St Thomas’s Road where police were called to just before 11pm.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, neighbourhoold policing inspector for South Holland, said: “We deal with knife crime seriously and the message from us is don’t go out with a knife.”