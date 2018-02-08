Man charged with driving in Spalding when more than four times over alcohol limit

A man charged with driving in Spalding when more than four times over the legal limit has appeared in court.

Anatolijs Zelenkovs was told by Lincoln magistrates on Tuesday not to sit in the front seat of any motor vehicle as part of being remanded on conditional bail until a court date in two months’ time.

Zelenkovs was stopped by police while driving along Ayscough Avenue on Monday when he gave an initial roadside breath test showing 215mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath, more than six times over the legal limit of 35mcgs.

A later breath test showed Zelenkovs to have 146 mcgs of alcohol in his breath for which he was charged, along with driving a Citroen Xsara Picasso whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, neighbourhood policing inspector for South Holland, said: “It is important to point out that the roadside reading is not evidential and does not form the basis of the charges faced.

“Evidential readings obtained once at the police station are often significantly lower than the roadside ones which is often due to the time that elapses between the two breath tests.”

Zelenkovs is due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 10, at 10am