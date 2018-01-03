Man arrested after Pinchbeck post office burglary

One man has been arrested and another is being targeted by police after a burglary at the post office in Pinchbeck during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called to the Mace post office in Knight Street shortly before 5am after two men had broken into the shop.

The alarm sounded which alerted a man living in a flat above who went to check on the shop and found a man standing by the cigarettes. A window had been smashed and another man was also present.

The offenders fled the scene in a small hatchback car, taking with them a quantity of cigarettes. Within two hours, police had identified and arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with this burglary.

They have also located the vehicle believed to have been used, which contained the stolen cigarettes that will be returned to the shop. The second suspect is outstanding but has been identified and is currently sought by officers.

Anyone who may have seen or heard the offenders at Knight Street this morning is asked to call police on 101.