Make It Yourself with Flowers N Things: Bring a piece of the seaside into your home

A monthly column from the staff at Flowers N Things in Red Lion Street, Spalding

This project is a great beachy make from an empty glass juice or soft drink bottle.

Wind string round and round the bottle from the base all the way to the top.

After thoroughly cleaning the bottle we coated the outside in a generous layer of PVA glue.

We then wound string round and round the bottle from the base all the way to the top.

Once dry we painted the string with white chalk paint. We added a few touches of blue and brown paint to depict sand, water and sky.

Then, we cut out small beachy motifs from a swatch of nautical fabric and glued them in place. A final twist of blue wool around the whole design finishes the project. A perfect summer gift for a friend or yourself!

