Majority of children get their first choice of primary school

The vast majority of children – 95 per cent – have been given a place at their primary school of choice through Lincolnshire’s admissions system this year.

Along with the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has experienced high numbers of families wanting their children to start school in September, with nearly 7,700 children wanting a school place.

Of the offers made to Lincolnshire primary schools, 7,288 (95.02 per cent) children will receive their first preference school.

The figure for second preference offers is 277 (3.61 per cent) and 37 (0.48 per cent) for third preference offers. A total of 68 (0.89 per cent) children will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their preferences.

The vast majority of parents/carers can pick up their offer using the online system from today by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Parents have until May 15 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school. If they return the appeal form by the deadline it will be heard before the end of term – if it is received late it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preferences to increase by the time children start in September.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I am delighted to see so many children getting their first school of preference and this should be even better by September.

“It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences. Every year the overwhelming majority of parents are successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”