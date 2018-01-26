Magic of Sheene lives on at Spalding motorbike show

Lincolnshire-born bike star Peter Hickman was one of the special guests at the 32nd annual Springfields Motorbike Show.

Originally from Louth, Peter is now the most successful road racer on the UK mainland with five podium places in 2017.

He will continue to ride for Smith’s BMW this year and is looking forward to travelling to Australia for the Island Classic.

Peter chatted to race fans on the Saturday while on the Sunday it was the turn of Jamie Whitham, twice winner of the British championship, who was happy to speak to visitors about his role as a spectator over the last 12 months while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Memories of motorcycle legend Barry Sheene were another big draw for the 3,750 enthusiasts attending the show.

Neil and Viv Ward brought their Barry Sheene Display to the Springfields Events Centre and fans were able to see the great man’s race bikes, clothing, and photos as well as watch video footage.

Enthusiasts who have restored bikes were much in evidence, speaking to visitors about their projects.

The show was a mix of new and classic bikes with displays from clubs such as the Norton Owners and Royal Enfields.

Organiser Claire Lunn says the fixture remains as popular as ever but snow on the Sunday saw many turning up in cars rather than bikes.

• More pictures from the show inside Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.

