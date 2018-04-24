Lutton has its first man in Mothers’ Union

There’s a tradition of belonging the Mothers’ Union in the Rondeau family and now Don (84) has become the first man enrolled in the Lutton St Nicholas branch.

The pensioner’s big moment came during the Lady Day service in Lutton Church, conducted by the Rev Michaela Dean, the Mothers’ Union chaplain for the deanery.

He’s been going to Mothers’ Union meetings for the last seven or eight years because his wife, Maureen, is a member and needs a helping hand with her wheelchair.

Don decided he was getting all the benefits of belonging so he asked to join.

“I am just glad they accepted me,” said Don. “I just thought I would like to be part of the community because Mothers’ Union does such a lot of good locally.”

Among projects supported by Lutton St Nicholas branch are a centre in Boston, which helps mums and children, and making knitted toys so ambulance crews can give them to injured or poorly children.

Don’s late mum, Phyllis, was chairman of her local branch of the Mother’s Union in the East End of London.

He said: “When my first child was born, my wife obviously had to join the Mother’s Union with the pressure from the mother-in-law.”

In the past few years, when Don has devoted his time to caring for Maureen, he’s attended meetings.

“I was getting all the benefits of their lecturers and their speakers and I didn’t pay to belong,” said Don. “ I thought, well, I have been with them long enough I ought to become a full-time member.”

Asked what his mum would have thought to the step, Don said: “I think she would be laughing now.”

The Christian organisation was founded in 1876 by Mary Sumner in the parish of Old Alresford, near Winchester, and it is believed her husband was the first man to join.

Don and Maureen have two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They moved to Gedney from Canvey Island, Essex, in 1979 after Don spent his working life, mostly in quality control, in the electronics and food industries.

