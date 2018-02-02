Long Sutton schoolgirl Darcy’s fundraising bingo

A fundraising bingo afternoon is taking place at Sutton St James Village Hall in aid of Facial Palsy UK to coincide with the charity’s awareness week.

The event, which starts at 2pm, on Sunday, March 4, has been organised by Long Sutton schoolgirl Darcy Foulsham-Perkins (8), who has had facial palsy since birth.

As well as prize bingo, there will be a raffle, refreshments and an Easter bunny basket to win. Children are welcome to attend, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Facial palsy is a weakness of the facial muscles, resulting from damage to the facial nerve and can cause paralysis to the affected part of the face.

There are different degrees of the condition, which can affect the movement of the eyes and, or mouth, as well as other areas and it is thought to affect around 100,000 people in the UK.

All proceeds raised at the bingo will go to Facial Palsy UK, which works to raise awareness about the condition, funds research into causes and treatments and supports people and their families who are living with it.

• Anyone who would like to donate a raffle or bingo prize can contact Jodie by emailing her at jodiefoul@outlook.com

• For more information about Facial Palsy visit www.facialpalsy.org.uk